 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard manages to pay 1M to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Amber Heard manages to pay 1M to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial
Amber Heard manages to pay 1M to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial 

Amber Heard has paid her ex-husband Johnny Depp the settlement fee she owned him in bombshell libel case a year after their trial ended.

The Aquaman star covered the settlement with help of her insurance company, according to court documents filed by Heard’s lawyers, as per Radar Online.

Heard lost the libel case against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor after the jury found out that she, in fact, defamed the star with her domestic abuse accusations.

The Rum Diary actor was told to pay 15 million in settlement ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) to Depp after their six-week-long trial ended.

However, the exes reached a settlement after the verdict was announced as Heard agreed to pay Depp 1 million but her insurance companied denied to cover the settlement fee on her behalf.

New York Marine and General Insurance Co. said that they won’t be paying the fee because the actor committed a "willful" and "malicious" act of misconduct by defaming her husband.

Meanwhile, Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez also confirmed that Heard has cleared the settlement fee in an interview with People Magazine.

"Ms. Heard did pay Mr. Depp, not the other way around. I want to make that very, very clear," Vasquez said. "The judgment still stands. It will always still stand for the remainder of time.”

She added, “And Mr. Depp will be donating the money that Ms. Heard paid to settle the appeal to a number of charities. Case closed, and we couldn't be happier about it for him in the best possible way.”

More From Entertainment:

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?
Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’
Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent

Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent
Amber Heard manages to pay 1M to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

Amber Heard manages to pay 1M to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?

Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father

Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father
Ben Affleck taking his diet seriously to stay fit for Jennifer Lopez, kids

Ben Affleck taking his diet seriously to stay fit for Jennifer Lopez, kids
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity
Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’
Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

'The Flash' charms critics with speed

'The Flash' charms critics with speed
'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up

'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up
Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure

Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure
MGK doubles the efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship

MGK doubles the efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship
Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'

Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'
Marvel founder remembers Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man' objections

Marvel founder remembers Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man' objections
Al Pacino reacts to 'special' GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino reacts to 'special' GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission

Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission
Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub

Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub