Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy do not have bad blood after calling it quits on their rekindled decade-old romance.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, the Karma singer, 33, wasn’t serious neither was she exclusive with The 1975 frontman, 34, after her breakup from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” an insider confirmed to the outlet. “They are no longer romantically involved.”

Now, another insider told the outlet that they weren’t an item in the first place.

“They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun. There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”

The pair was first linked in last month when Healy was spotted at the Nashville stop of Swift’s Eras Tour. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together, followed by multiple cosy and discreet outings.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.”

While the pair never confirmed the romance, it came to an over the weekend.

“Taylor is doing great — her focus right now is her tour,” the insider shared. “Since Matty is touring too, they won’t be able to see each other at all.”

The source added, “They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It’s just life.”

Moreover, a third insider shared that the two “still care for one another but they are in the middle of world tours so are both incredibly busy. They’ve been friends for years and are still friends.”

