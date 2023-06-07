Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards

Jodie Comer is also nominated for a Tony Award for her role in 'Prima Facie'

On Tuesday night, Jodie Comer received the Outstanding Solo Performance award at the Drama Desk Awards in New York, adding another accolade to her already impressive list of achievements.

The 30-year-old British actress won for her portrayal in Prima Facie, a play she first performed at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London before bringing it to Broadway.

This year, the Drama Desk Awards made their acting categories gender-neutral for the first time in history.

In the one-woman play, Jodie starred as Tessa, a barrister. After defending men charged with rape, Tessa finds herself a victim of assault by a male colleague. Prima Facie was written by Suzie Miller and was her West End debut.

Jodie's performance in Prima Facie has already earned her the Best Actress award at the Olivier Awards. She is also nominated for a Tony Award for the same role, competing against Jessica Chastain in A Doll's House, Jessica Hecht in Summer, 1976, and Audra McDonald in Ohio State Murders in her category. The Tony Awards ceremony will be held on June 12.

Jodie Comer's success in Prima Facie has cemented her reputation as one of the most talented actresses of her generation. Her ability to command the stage in a one-woman play has earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards, and she is sure to continue to impress audiences with her future performances.