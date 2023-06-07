Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant

Jenna Ortega recently shared details about her “weird” Wednesday fan interactions she’d experienced while travelling.



“Wednesday has a much wider audience than I anticipated, at least agewise,” said Ortega during her appearance on The Hollywood Reporter round-table with fellow stars Elle Fanning, Ayo Adebiri, Devery Jacobs, Natasha Lyonne and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Ortega, who played the titular role in Netflix’s comedy-horror adaptation, became “a phenomenon” after her popular series.

The 20-year-old actress revealed that she was stunned that the series also appealed the older audiences in addition to younger generations.

“So, it’s older people and younger people who recognise me,” pointed out the actress.

Meanwhile, Ortega recounted, “I’ve had a couple of weird plane stories, too, where I’ve woken up to notes or things like that.”

“I got off one yesterday, and at the end, the flight attendant took her hair down out of the bun and it was in two braids and she took her bangs down and she said, ‘You made me do this,’” added the former Disney star.