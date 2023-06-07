 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll

King Charles III has been urged to abdicate for his eldest son Prince William, according to a leading pollster.

Kate Middleton's husband is favoured to take over from the newly crowned king "sooner rather than later".

The members of Commonwealth nations reportedly believe that William, Prince of Wales would make a better monarch than his father Charles, 74. 

Charles III's popularity is dropping below his eldest son's, with people holding overwhelmingly positive views about the Wales family, a recent poll has found.

The poll, set up by Lord Ashcroft, a pollster and former chairman of the Conservative Party, found that groups would prefer the current King to abdicate and leave the nation in William's hands, with one respondent from New Zealand saying he has "done a lot wrong" and that William is "doing exceptionally well", something people are "invested in".

Lord Ashcroft's poll looked for data from across the Commonwealth, with his team surveying 22,701 people in the 15 nations where the King serves as the head of state.

The poll also conducted focus groups in eight Commonwealth realms, including Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

Another person, from the same country, was similarly scathing of the King, as they insisted crowds greeting the couple would be "twice or three times the size" of the current monarchs.

Prince is "younger", "vibrant" and "thinks differently" to his father, one respondent from Belize told a focus group. They added that they thought Prince William would "do a better job" as monarch than King Charles.

The King was officially crowned on May 6. The public were invited to declare in unison "God save King Charles” in a chorus of millions of voices. However, the monarch has a very different challenge facing him.

More From Royals:

Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll

Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll
Prince Harry leaves for US as King Charles returns to UK?

Prince Harry leaves for US as King Charles returns to UK?
King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court

King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court
Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report

Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report
Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub

Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub
Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle
Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court

Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court
Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation

Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report
King Charles likely to snub Prince Harry as he returns to UK

King Charles likely to snub Prince Harry as he returns to UK
Prince Harry proves ‘nothing can penetrate his skull’

Prince Harry proves ‘nothing can penetrate his skull’
Prince William betrays his mother Diana and Prince Harry

Prince William betrays his mother Diana and Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded ‘Megalomania’

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded ‘Megalomania’
Prince Harry is ‘laughable frankly’: ‘It’s just a wild guess’

Prince Harry is ‘laughable frankly’: ‘It’s just a wild guess’
Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey

Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey
Prince Harry ‘won’t stop flogging family secrets’: ‘What excuse does he have’

Prince Harry ‘won’t stop flogging family secrets’: ‘What excuse does he have’
Prince Harry’s ‘key claims’ in Spare ‘are untrue’

Prince Harry’s ‘key claims’ in Spare ‘are untrue’
Prince Harry cast himself as ‘battling Goliath’ in phone hacking case

Prince Harry cast himself as ‘battling Goliath’ in phone hacking case
‘Deluded’ Prince Harry seems to be ‘living in an alternate world’

‘Deluded’ Prince Harry seems to be ‘living in an alternate world’
Prince Harry makes THIS glaring error in witness statement

Prince Harry makes THIS glaring error in witness statement
Prince Harry ‘releasing an entire hornet’s nest’: 'Doesn't surprise us'

Prince Harry ‘releasing an entire hornet’s nest’: 'Doesn't surprise us'