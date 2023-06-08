Jennifer Aniston sends motivational vibes at 54

Jennifer Aniston has changed her training mode from tough to simple to avoid injuries at 54

Jennifer Aniston is making it official that age is just a number as the 54-year-old revealed in her health section: she is at her prime

“I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100% better,” the Friends alum said.

The megastar was in collaboration with Pvolve Fitness, a workout brand to which she became a regular user of its classes.

During her back injury in 2021, the Horrible Bosses star got in touch with its exercise program.

“I like to find something that really works and then share it with my girlfriends,” the actor told PEOPLE. “If I had known about it 20 years ago when I was breaking my body, to begin with, we would've saved so much pain.”

Aniston also reflected on her wellness thoughts, adding, now they "come down to simplicity.”

“It's just calories in, calories out, nutrition, what are you feeding your body? Don't eat crap. You've got to get the right amount of sleep. You've got to drink tons and tons and tons of water. You also have to give yourself the 20% of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge. For me, I couldn't do that saintly, never go off the rails or deviate from the plan of perfect wellness because I like to enjoy myself," she added.