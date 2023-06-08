 
Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep

Tom Sandoval's comment in the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion part 3 is extremely 'damaging'

Tom Sandoval is going to face the music again as Lala Kent and Andy Cohen warned his comments in the Vanderpump Rules reunion will ruffle many "women" feathers.

In her Give Them Lala podcast, the 32-year-old suggested the TomTom owner to hire “security” before the episode airing.

“There is a comment that Sandoval makes tonight that will show who this person is, and I think he’s going to need security for awhile."

While Cohen said “every woman in America” is going to be “upset” with the rockstar after the reunion episode.

Speaking to his Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo executive said, “There is something Tom Sandoval says tonight on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion that is going to upset every woman in America."

Cohen was coy about sharing details on the objectionable comments of the 39-year-old but added that it will “cut women” everywhere.

“It’s gonna cut to the core for a lot of women,” Cohen continued. “It’s just something that a straight guy – the category is, ‘Things straight guys should never say about women.’”

However, the TV host clarified that he’s “sure [Sandoval] doesn’t even remember saying it” and doesn’t “think” Sandoval understood it was “bad” at that moment.

Vanderpump Rules reunion consisted of three parts, while the finale is set to air on June 7.

