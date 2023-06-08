 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White has recently responded to sexual assault allegations after he was accused of sexual activities in social media posts earlier in January.

On June 6, Percy, who played Xavier Thorpe on Season 1, issued a statement to Instagram Story months after accusations surfaced, not giving away specifics to what allegations he was referring to.

“Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation against me online,” said the 21-year-old.

Percy continued, “Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.”

“The rumours are false,” stated the actor.

Percy explained, “I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety.”

“These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims,” he mentioned.

Percy shared that his “underage photos” were used while his actin in character was “presented as hateful”.

“My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message,” he remarked.

In the end, Percy thanked his fans who “stood” by him and “helped” shared the truths.

“Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please,” he concluded.

