Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership

Sony Music's Premium Content Division, in partnership with Leo Messi Management, is collaborating with Canary Islands' Atlantis Animation to develop an animated series featuring Lionel Messi.

Atlantis Animation, based in Tenerife, is currently in full production of the CG animated series trailer, inspired by the Argentine soccer superstar himself.

The series aims to engage audiences of all ages, immersing them in the epic adventures of a young Messi as he conquers monumental challenges in the vibrant world of football.

Sony Music Entertainment will provide the soundtrack, featuring international artists and composers from their label, creating a complete audio-visual experience.

While further details about the series remain undisclosed, the storyline suggests an artistically ambitious project that explores multiple universes, intertwining Messi's reality and his adventures within a video game world.

The partners describe the series as "modern and innovative," committed to conveying the core values of sport and showcasing the journey of one of the greatest athletes of all time.

The project highlights the significance of animation for Messi, who has always been a fan of animated series and aims to fulfill one of his dreams through this venture.

Messi expresses gratitude to Sony Music for their involvement and hopes that the series will be loved by audiences, especially children.



“Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters. Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfils one of my dreams!” he exclaimed..

“I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will love the result, especially boys and girls.”