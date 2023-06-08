 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership
 Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership

Sony Music's Premium Content Division, in partnership with Leo Messi Management, is collaborating with Canary Islands' Atlantis Animation to develop an animated series featuring Lionel Messi. 

Atlantis Animation, based in Tenerife, is currently in full production of the CG animated series trailer, inspired by the Argentine soccer superstar himself. 

The series aims to engage audiences of all ages, immersing them in the epic adventures of a young Messi as he conquers monumental challenges in the vibrant world of football. 

Sony Music Entertainment will provide the soundtrack, featuring international artists and composers from their label, creating a complete audio-visual experience. 

While further details about the series remain undisclosed, the storyline suggests an artistically ambitious project that explores multiple universes, intertwining Messi's reality and his adventures within a video game world. 

The partners describe the series as "modern and innovative," committed to conveying the core values of sport and showcasing the journey of one of the greatest athletes of all time. 

The project highlights the significance of animation for Messi, who has always been a fan of animated series and aims to fulfill one of his dreams through this venture. 

Messi expresses gratitude to Sony Music for their involvement and hopes that the series will be loved by audiences, especially children. 

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters. Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfils one of my dreams!” he exclaimed..

“I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will love the result, especially boys and girls.”

More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance
Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship

Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies: Celebs react over shocking news

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies: Celebs react over shocking news
‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator says show’s success ‘hinged’ on its music

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator says show’s success ‘hinged’ on its music
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies
Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations
Julia Louis-Dreyfus recounts standing up to Warner Bros.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus recounts standing up to Warner Bros.
Amanda Holden appears with a strong message, denies feud with Holly Willoughby

Amanda Holden appears with a strong message, denies feud with Holly Willoughby
Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jodie Comer ‘halts’ Prima Facie show after struggling to breathe amid New York City air crisis

Jodie Comer ‘halts’ Prima Facie show after struggling to breathe amid New York City air crisis
Holly Willoughby gives befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid 'fake' friendship comments

Holly Willoughby gives befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid 'fake' friendship comments
Hayley Williams gushes over pal Taylor Swift: ‘first industry friend I ever made’

Hayley Williams gushes over pal Taylor Swift: ‘first industry friend I ever made’
ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours

ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours
Natalie Portman shows off wedding ring amid Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity

Natalie Portman shows off wedding ring amid Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity
Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic

Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic
Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood

Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood
James Cameron once snubbed Arnold Schwarzenegger: Here's why

James Cameron once snubbed Arnold Schwarzenegger: Here's why
Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer

Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer
Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep

Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep
Jennifer Aniston spreads motivational vibes at 54

Jennifer Aniston spreads motivational vibes at 54