Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Teen Animators LEGO Recreation Lands Him Role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Sequel
Teen Animator's LEGO Recreation Lands Him Role in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Sequel

Preston Mutanga may not be a familiar name to many, but those who have contributed to the impressive box office success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have witnessed his work on the big screen.

Mutanga, a 14-year-old from Toronto, Canada, secured a role as an animator on Across the Spider-Verse after he meticulously recreated the film's trailer using LEGO blocks. His remarkable achievement caught the attention of producers Chris Lord and Phil Miller, known for their work on "The LEGO Movie."

The directors, amazed by Mutanga's talent, reached out to him when they decided to include a LEGO universe scene in the sequel.

Mutanga, who had been animating since a young age, utilized YouTube tutorials and the software Blender to develop his skills.

Mutanga said he used “this 3-D software called Blender and I instantly got hooked on it,” adding “I watched a lot of YouTube videos to teach myself certain stuff.”

With remote guidance from Miller, Mutanga spent several weeks bringing the LEGO sequence to life, gaining valuable feedback and learning the intricacies of the animation process.

Despite still being in high school, Mutanga is now one step closer to his goal of becoming a full-time animator thanks to this extraordinary opportunity.

