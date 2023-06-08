 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
APP
|
Web Desk

Pakistan elected to key UN body

By
APP
|
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during a meeting with Russias Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not in the picture) in Moscow, Russia, January 30, 2023. — Reuters
UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday congratulated Pakistan after it was elected as a member of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — the economic arm of the United Nations. 

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal wrote: "Great news from New York! Pakistan elected as a member of ECOSOC for a 3-year term by the UN General Assembly. 

He further wrote on the microblogging site: "Congratulations to our UN team in MoFA and our Mission in New York for running a successful campaign."

The South Asian country, received 129 votes in balloting in the 193-member assembly, becoming a member for three years beginning January 1, 2024. 

Pakistan was contesting one of three Asian seats – also being contested by Iraq, Japan, Nepal and Tajikistan. A two-thirds majority — 124 votes — was required for the election.

“We hope to play yet once again our active role in the forum of ECOSOC by fostering agreement on the structure and content of new, more dynamic and equitable structure of international economic cooperation,” Ambassador Munir Akram said in an interview with APP after the election victory.

Pakistan, he said, would also help develop consensus on the measures for recovery from the current crises and revive the prospects of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

“I also appreciate my team at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations for their hard work and dedication in securing this election,” Ambassador Akram said.

“I feel privileged to play my role in representing Pakistan as an advocate of strengthening the development pillar of the UN and attach great importance to the work of ECOSOC.”

Others elected on the Asian seats are Japan with 127 votes, and Nepal with 145 votes. Meanwhile, Iraq with 50 votes, and Tajikistan, with 120 votes, did not make it.

Pakistan has in the past served on the ECOSOC 10 times and in the capacity as the 54-member body’s President six times — 1952, 1957, 1975, 1995, 2005 and 2020.

The ECOSOC, a principal UN organ, coordinates the economic, social, and related work of the 14 UN specialised agencies, functional commissions and five regional commissions. It serves as the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues, and for formulating policy recommendations addressed to member states and the United Nations system.

ECOSOC is responsible for promoting higher standards of living, full employment, economic and social progress, identifying solutions to international economic, social and health problems, facilitating international cultural and educational cooperation, and encouraging universal respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

