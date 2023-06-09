 
Kanye West celebrates birthday as 'Donda' leaks online

Kanye Wests reaction to the Donda leak is so far unknown
Kanye West's reaction to the 'Donda' leak is so far unknown

Kanye West's unreleased Donda documentary made it to the internet on the trailblazer rapper's 46th birthday.

The never-seen-footage tidbits provide insights into Ye’s unconventional approach to music making.

The five-minute footage shows the polarising rap star stretching his creativity boundaries by shifting to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a dual purpose: to live and make music.

The 45-year-old held two out of three listening parties of his tenth studio album in the stadium.

Scores of A-list hip-hop stars collaborated with the 46-year-old in his makeshift recording studio, including Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Rick Rubin, and Mike Dean, as per HipHopDx.

In one head-spinning scene, the Life Of Pablo hitmaker threatened on a phone call that whoever didn’t attend his album listening party will be cut from the album, including JAY-Z.

“Everybody that’s not here, I’m taking their verses off,” the Chicago rap mogul continued. “I’m taking JAY-Z verse, I’m taking — if there’s anybody not here on the porch with me, they’re not on this version.”

Earlier, Kanye West reunited with his old pal Ice Cube after both had a fallout over the former claim that the latter influence had put him on the anti-Semitic path.

The two giants were spotted exchanging pleasantries via hugs and smile outside the Cube’s house in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

The reunion comes on the heels of an apparent icy relationship between the pair when seven months ago, the Grammy winner blamed Cube for his anti-Semitic controversy.

Last October, on the Drink Champs podcast, the polarising rap star claimed that the It Was A Good Day rapper had “really influenced” him to “get on this anti-Semite vibe.”

