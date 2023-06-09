The Weeknd drops new Tracks from 'The Idol'

The Weeknd has recently unveiled a pair of fresh tracks from his HBO series, The Idol, titled "World Class Sinner / I'm a Freak" and the series' theme song, "The Lure."

Lily-Rose Depp takes on the performance of "World Class Sinner," which appears in the debut episode of The Idol. This song, co-written by The Weeknd and Asa Taccone, marks the comeback single for Jocelyn, the lead character portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp in the series.

"The Lure," on the other hand, is a collaboration between The Weeknd and Mike Dean. Both songs can be listened to below.

The Weeknd teased the release of these new singles on Instagram, expressing his excitement about the music they have been working on for the show. Instead of dropping the entire soundtrack for The Idol alongside the finale, he decided to release new music from the show each week, coinciding with each episode.

The Weeknd also expressed his enthusiasm for the incredible artists involved in the series. The second episode of The Idol aired on Sunday.

Before the premiere of The Idol on June 4, The Weeknd released a song titled "Double Fantasy," featuring Future and produced by The Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin. This track is also included in the series and was accompanied by a music video featuring clips from the show.

In the previous week, The Weeknd released the song "Popular" from The Idol, which features Madonna and Playboi Carti. Like the other tracks, this song was produced by The Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin. All of these songs will be featured on the soundtrack album, titled The Idol, Vol. 1, scheduled to be released on June 30.

The production of The Idol has faced controversy since a Rolling Stone exposé published in March highlighted several allegations regarding the show's troubled production, including rewrites, personnel changes, and a perceived departure from the original feminist perspective of the script.