 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd drops new Tracks from 'The Idol'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

The Weeknd drops new Tracks from The Idol

The Weeknd has recently unveiled a pair of fresh tracks from his HBO series, The Idol, titled "World Class Sinner / I'm a Freak" and the series' theme song, "The Lure."

Lily-Rose Depp takes on the performance of "World Class Sinner," which appears in the debut episode of The Idol. This song, co-written by The Weeknd and Asa Taccone, marks the comeback single for Jocelyn, the lead character portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp in the series.

"The Lure," on the other hand, is a collaboration between The Weeknd and Mike Dean. Both songs can be listened to below.

The Weeknd teased the release of these new singles on Instagram, expressing his excitement about the music they have been working on for the show. Instead of dropping the entire soundtrack for The Idol alongside the finale, he decided to release new music from the show each week, coinciding with each episode.

The Weeknd also expressed his enthusiasm for the incredible artists involved in the series. The second episode of The Idol aired on Sunday.

Before the premiere of The Idol on June 4, The Weeknd released a song titled "Double Fantasy," featuring Future and produced by The Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin. This track is also included in the series and was accompanied by a music video featuring clips from the show.

In the previous week, The Weeknd released the song "Popular" from The Idol, which features Madonna and Playboi Carti. Like the other tracks, this song was produced by The Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin. All of these songs will be featured on the soundtrack album, titled The Idol, Vol. 1, scheduled to be released on June 30.

The production of The Idol has faced controversy since a Rolling Stone exposé published in March highlighted several allegations regarding the show's troubled production, including rewrites, personnel changes, and a perceived departure from the original feminist perspective of the script.

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon remembers telling Ben Affleck his looks won't help him in school theater

Matt Damon remembers telling Ben Affleck his looks won't help him in school theater
Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance as she signs with CAA

Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance as she signs with CAA
Sam Smith, Madonna collaborate on provocative single 'Vulgar'

Sam Smith, Madonna collaborate on provocative single 'Vulgar'
Jennifer Lawrence explains why she wore flip-flops at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence explains why she wore flip-flops at this year’s Cannes Film Festival
Jennifer Aniston planning two-month vacation to avoid falling into ‘agoraphobia’

Jennifer Aniston planning two-month vacation to avoid falling into ‘agoraphobia’
Pictures: Nick Cannon’s kids take the internet by storm

Pictures: Nick Cannon’s kids take the internet by storm
Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status amid dating speculation

Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status amid dating speculation
Holly Willoughby suffers a major blunder on This Morning

Holly Willoughby suffers a major blunder on This Morning
Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo promises a ‘major shift’ for season 4: ‘Gabriel was a victim’

Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo promises a ‘major shift’ for season 4: ‘Gabriel was a victim’
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to land in same sensational legal battle as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to land in same sensational legal battle as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner team up to work towards 'new family dynamic'

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner team up to work towards 'new family dynamic'
Kanye West celebrates birthday as 'Donda' leaks online

Kanye West celebrates birthday as 'Donda' leaks online
Elizabeth Olsen does not fear 'sacking' as she satisfies with MCU performance

Elizabeth Olsen does not fear 'sacking' as she satisfies with MCU performance
Katherine Heigl gets honest about intimacy coordinators

Katherine Heigl gets honest about intimacy coordinators
Shakira, Lewis Hamilton ‘getting to each other’ amid budding romance

Shakira, Lewis Hamilton ‘getting to each other’ amid budding romance
Michael J. Fox was bored with 'weepy' documentary pitches

Michael J. Fox was bored with 'weepy' documentary pitches
HBO chief Casey Bloys prefers retirement over ChatGPT takeover

HBO chief Casey Bloys prefers retirement over ChatGPT takeover
Raquel Leviss delivers SHOCKER at 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion

Raquel Leviss delivers SHOCKER at 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion
Eric Andre says 'fat people' have lesser attitude than 'skinny people': Here's Why

Eric Andre says 'fat people' have lesser attitude than 'skinny people': Here's Why
Khloé Kardashian offers point-blank verdict on Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian offers point-blank verdict on Tristan Thompson
Diego Luna shares honest view on 'Star Wars' audition

Diego Luna shares honest view on 'Star Wars' audition