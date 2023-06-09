'Good Times' star John Amos denies daughter’s claims of ‘elder abuse’

John Amos says that he's 'not fighting for his life' and has not been subject to elder abuse

TV legend John Amos has recently issued a statement stating that he is doing well, after his daughter Shannon Amos created a GoFundMe page that appeared to be on his behalf, alleging that the Good Times star had been subjected to "elder abuse and financial exploitation."

Talking to Parade, John's rep, Belinda Foster shared the following statement on behalf of the 83-year-old TV legend:

"I wish to make a statement for the record that I am doing well. I appreciate everyone's concerns but again, please understand that this GoFundMe campaign is not one that is accurate or authorized by me. Thank you, John Amos."

John’s rep clarified the actor is "not fighting for his life, and he's not in ICU."

In a very convincing note, Shannon wrote on the GoFundMe page: "On May 14th of this year, I received a distressing call from my dad, who was hospitalized far away in Memphis, Tennessee."

"Though I was out of the country, we managed a brief FaceTime conversation before his pain became too unbearable. Desperate, I reached out to a family friend, who flew to Memphis while I prepared to join them. What we found shattered our world: my dad fighting for his life in the ICU."

"During the following weeks, my family and I unraveled a horrifying truth," she continued, "my dad had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation.”

“Determined to seek justice, we are working closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the local Sheriff's Department in my father's home state."