Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘just actually disappear’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘constant demands of privacy’ in Hollywood have caused experts to demand their ‘immediate disappearance’.

Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan broke these accusations down, against the Duchess of Sussex.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Ms Callahan feels “There’s a reason Harry was iced out at Charles’ coronation: He’s only published one book of a four-book deal, and it’s rumored one of those could be Meghan’s memoir. What was that whistle-stop trip to London if not a likely sweep for gossip and grievance?”

“One would think the ‘South Park’ episode – their ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’ lampooned to perfection – would have been enough to shut these two up.”

Before concluding Ms Callahan also pointed out how “One would also think that any public figures who really want to disappear would forego the big public announcements and just actually disappear.”