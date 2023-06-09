 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback

Friday Jun 09, 2023

The news is a reprieve for fans amid the atmosphere caused by the feud between EXO-CBX and SM
K-pop veteran group EXO has revealed that they will be coming out with their very long-awaited comeback on July 10th, 2023. According to industry insiders, they are just putting the finishing touches on the album.

This will be their first comeback in three years and eight months with the exception of some special albums. Their last proper album release was Obsession which came out in 2019.

The members have been preparing for their comeback since the beginning of 2023. The news is a welcome reprieve for the fans amid the tense atmosphere caused by the feud between EXO-CBX and their agency SM Entertainment.

One fan showed their excitement, writing: “Anyway it’s so sure that the members have a great will to promote so you don’t need to worry on our behalf. The members have no problems amongst themselves and there’s no problem with promotions too. For those that just wanted to start a fight, there’s no need to. I’m already so excited over the comeback. I can’t wait for the song and performance.”

Another fan was relieved that any industry problems will be put to rest while they are promoting the album. “Anyway since they already confirmed the reality show and comeback, any issues will probably come up only after the promotions.”

