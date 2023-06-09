 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Pink, daughter Willow wow fans with heartwarming duet at tour

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Renowned singer Pink delighted her fans by commencing her highly anticipated Summer Carnival tour at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, on Wednesday night. 

The superstar artist had an exciting surprise in store for the audience as she extended a special invitation to her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, to share the stage with her for a captivating performance of their collaborative song, Cover Me in Sunshine.

The crowd was captivated as Willow showcased her impressive vocal abilities, inherited from her talented mother. Released in 2021 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the song aimed to bring comfort and positivity to listeners.

Willow mesmerised the audience with her rendition of the second verse of Cover Me in Sunshine, leaving her proud mother beaming with joy. The song holds a special place in Pink and Willow's hearts, serving as a source of solace and hope during a challenging year.

After the show, Pink expressed her excitement, thanking the enthusiastic audience in Bolton and describing the tour kick-off as "INSANE." She eagerly awaits the upcoming performances on her U.K. and Europe tour dates before bringing the Summer Carnival tour to North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will commence on July 24 in Toronto and make stops in various cities, including Cincinnati, Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more, concluding on October 9 in Phoenix at Chase Field.

The heartfelt duet between Pink and Willow left the audience in awe, showcasing the unique bond between a mother and her talented daughter. 

