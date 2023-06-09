Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

Hundreds of people flooded the comments section of Lewis Hamilton's recent Instagram posts to tease him with Shakira's pictures after it was reported that they are growing closer.

He, however, did not react to the comments posted by a large number of people on social media.

Citing a source, PEOPLE reported, "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," says a source who knows them both. "It's fun and flirty."

According to the publication, Shakira recently attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona and hung out with the British racing driver afterward.



It said the pair the pair went out for dinner and drinks with a group of friends including Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra and Mustafa.



A photo of the group saw Hamilton seated next to Shakira with his hand around her waist.



PEOPLE's request for comment was not responded by Shakira and Hamilton's representatives.

Meanwhile a look at Hamilton's Instagram page shows he is not following the Waka Waka singer.

It also appear that Shakira's former partner Gerard Pique is among millions of people who are following Lewis Hamilton on the Facebook-owned platform.



