Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks world records back-to-back

Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon reacts as she breaks the world record in the women's 5000m event during the IAAF Diamond League 'Meeting de Paris' athletics meeting at Charlety Stadium. AFP

Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon achieved an incredible feat at the Paris Diamond League meeting by breaking the world record in the women's 5,000 metres.

The achievement came just a week after she had already broken the world record in the 1,500 metres. Kipyegon ran the 5,000 metres in a remarkable time of 14 minutes and 5.20 seconds, surpassing the previous record set by Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia.

Kipyegon, who is a two-time Olympic champion in the 1,500 meters, hadn't competed in the 5,000 metres for eight years. Despite this, she displayed remarkable determination and speed, pulling ahead of Gidey in the final 400 metres of the race. Her outstanding performance shaved off over a second from the previous world record.

The 29-year-old athlete was surprised by her accomplishment, as breaking the world record wasn't her main goal. She focused on staying relaxed and enjoying the race. Kipyegon mentioned that when she realised she had broken the record, she was astonished.

In addition to her recent world record in the 5,000 metres, Kipyegon had also broken the world record in the 1,500 meters just a week prior in Florence, Italy. Her success in these two events showcased her exceptional talent and determination.

Kipyegon's victory in the 5,000 metres was not an easy feat. She faced tough competition from Gidey and had to rely on her speed and endurance to secure the win. Despite her success, Kipyegon remains humble and focused on giving her best in each race.

This remarkable achievement has left the athletics world in awe and has raised anticipation for Kipyegon's future performances. The Kenyan athlete is still considering her next steps and will consult with her coach and management before deciding on her future plans.