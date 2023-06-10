 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Christina Applegate hints at early retirement amid MS diagnosis

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Christina Applegate was honoured for her career achievements at Varietys TV Fest legacy
Christina Applegate was honoured for her career achievements at Variety's TV Fest legacy

Christina Applegate is unsure about her acting career future, given her recent diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

The Dead to Me actor channeled her inner thoughts while receiving the TV Fest legacy award for her achievements.

"Thank you so much for being supportive and understanding as I journey through this new part of my life, not knowing if I'm going to continue on to act anymore," Applegate said. "I don't know if I can. I'd love to, I do miss it. I miss it so much."

The 51-year-old also added, "It's a daily struggle to walk and to move and stuff, but I'm so happy I ended it with a show like 'Dead to Me.'"

Further, the Bad Moms actor ended her acceptance speech on a humble note, "I've had a lot of fun, so thank you."

In 2021, Applegate announced she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, or MS.

After her diagnosis, the actor took charge of spreading awareness about the disease.

"There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted," she told Vanity Fair

"Going down the stairs, carrying things — you can't do that anymore. It ******* sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down."

More From Entertainment:

Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52
Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding

Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding
Shakira is having 'fun and flirty' time with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Shakira is having 'fun and flirty' time with new beau Lewis Hamilton
Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns

Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns
'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie

'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie
Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'
Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk
Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift

Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts
Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator

Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator
Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’
Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38
Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond
Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits