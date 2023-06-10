Christina Applegate hints at early retirement amid MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate was honoured for her career achievements at Variety's TV Fest legacy

Christina Applegate is unsure about her acting career future, given her recent diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

The Dead to Me actor channeled her inner thoughts while receiving the TV Fest legacy award for her achievements.

"Thank you so much for being supportive and understanding as I journey through this new part of my life, not knowing if I'm going to continue on to act anymore," Applegate said. "I don't know if I can. I'd love to, I do miss it. I miss it so much."

The 51-year-old also added, "It's a daily struggle to walk and to move and stuff, but I'm so happy I ended it with a show like 'Dead to Me.'"

Further, the Bad Moms actor ended her acceptance speech on a humble note, "I've had a lot of fun, so thank you."

In 2021, Applegate announced she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, or MS.

After her diagnosis, the actor took charge of spreading awareness about the disease.

"There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted," she told Vanity Fair.

"Going down the stairs, carrying things — you can't do that anymore. It ******* sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down."