Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Lil Wayne talks of the ‘God’s honest truth’ for ‘Tha Carter III’ anniversary

Famed rapper Lil Wayne recently shed some light into his memory problems with the ‘God’s honest truth’.

The musician broke it all down during an interview with Rolling Stone.

The converastion arose once Wayne was asked about his take on Tha Carter III’s success.

He responded with a candid take of his own and said, “I’m going to be so honest with you: I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV.”

“That’s just my God’s honest truth,” he also added. “You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about. So it holds no significance to me at all.”

When the topic of fame arose amid his chat, Wayne claimed it ‘never made a difference’ to him, and went as far as to say, “nah, I don’t even know if that’s when Tha Carter III came out.”

So “that’s how much I don’t know. I work every day, bro — every single day,”

“And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse.”

“I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s***,” he also added before signing off. 

