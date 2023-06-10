Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters

Emily Blunt has recently reflected on her family life with husband John Krasinski and their two daughters in Brooklyn.

“I feel very at home here,” said the Mary Poppins Returns star in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

The Devil Wears Prada actress stated, “It's like a village within New York, with all the spontaneity combined with the reality of being in a big city.”

Emily revealed that she spent most of her adult life working in the Unites States and became an American citizen in 2015.

“I have been seduced by America’s great qualities,” joked the 40-year-old.

The Oppenheimer actress remarked, “I have to be, right?”

“My husband's American, my children are American... That’s three of my favourite people in the world,” confessed the Edge of Tomorrow actress.

Although Emily and John are celebrities, the Jungle Cruise actress mentioned that her daughters are not interested in their “swanky premieres or movies”.

“When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it,” continued the actress.

Emily added, “I can see my children doing the same – they might say, oh, there's Mama, but it's not exciting for them.”

“What's exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming.”