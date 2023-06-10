Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

Her slender frame and washboard abs have made her body one of the most envied in Hollywood.

And Nicola Peltz made sure to showcase her slimline figure in a tight ensemble as she enjoyed a dinner date with Brooklyn Beckham in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The aspiring chef's better half, 28 — who he wed last year — made jaws drop as she rolled up to Avra restaurant in a sexy see-through catsuit.

It left little to the imagination with its figure-hugging design.

She strolled beside her husband, 24, in sky-high black vinyl boots while a tiny bra and underwear protected her modesty.

Brooklyn looked handsome in a navy blue blazer which he wore over a plain white tee.

Last week, Nicola shared some pictures with mother-in-law Victoria taken at the Elton John's gig they all attended after healing their 'feud'.

Earlier posts from the concert proved the 'feud' with her mother-in-law has finally thawed at Elton's last London show.