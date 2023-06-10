 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner
Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

Her slender frame and washboard abs have made her body one of the most envied in Hollywood.

And Nicola Peltz made sure to showcase her slimline figure in a tight ensemble as she enjoyed a dinner date with Brooklyn Beckham in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The aspiring chef's better half, 28 — who he wed last year — made jaws drop as she rolled up to Avra restaurant in a sexy see-through catsuit.

It left little to the imagination with its figure-hugging design.

She strolled beside her husband, 24, in sky-high black vinyl boots while a tiny bra and underwear protected her modesty.

Brooklyn looked handsome in a navy blue blazer which he wore over a plain white tee.

Last week, Nicola shared some pictures with mother-in-law Victoria taken at the Elton John's gig they all attended after healing their 'feud'.

Earlier posts from the concert proved the 'feud' with her mother-in-law has finally thawed at Elton's last London show.

More From Entertainment:

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen
Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling
George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'

George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'
'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story

'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story
Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'

Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’
Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio
Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects
Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy
Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making
Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday

Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday
Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters

Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters
Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films

Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films
Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner

Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner
Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt

Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II