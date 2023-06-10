 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre
Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre 

Katie Price is no longer bothered about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre.

The former glamour model, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase the billowing pink Princess-style gown, which she wore to marry Peter Andre during their fairytale wedding in 2005.

Katie previously hit the headlines when she walked down the aisle in the showstopping number by designer Isabell Kristensen, which at the time was worth £20,000 and boasted a whopping seven-metre train.

But the gown is clearly no longer sentimental to the star as she offered it up to her fans for an unspecified price - 14 years after her split from the Mysterious Girl singer, 50.

It comes weeks after she recently dodged a court hearing for a fifth time to answer questions over her £3.2million debts.

More From Entertainment:

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood
Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix

Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix
Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role

Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role
Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV

Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV
Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen
Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling
George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'

George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'
'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story

'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story
Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'

Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’
Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio
Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner
Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects
Zachary Quinto gushes about Kim Kardashian’s acting in upcoming American Horror Story

Zachary Quinto gushes about Kim Kardashian’s acting in upcoming American Horror Story
Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy
Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making
Amy Schumer ‘takes’ full credit for Pete Davidson’s success

Amy Schumer ‘takes’ full credit for Pete Davidson’s success