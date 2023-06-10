Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling

Following Taylor Swift’s brief fling with Matty Healy, the singer is urged to mend her broken heart before jumping into her next romance.

Speaking to The Mirror, transformation coach Noor Hibbert said the Grammy-winning artist needs “inner healing” to help mend her broken heart.

“The key to breaking free from this pattern lies in doing the inner work to heal the wounded inner child,” Hibbert said.

Of Swift’s recent split with 1975 frontman, Hibbert suggested that the break may have happened after they “unwittingly sabotaged their pursuit of love” due to learnt behaviours.

“Whatever Taylor Swift’s subconscious stories are about relationships; they play out in her reality” which can “perpetuate a cycle of attracting toxic or unfulfilling relationships.”

To which, Hibbert suggested that the Anti-Hero singer should “address unresolved emotions” in order to allow herself to “rewrite the narrative and create healthier relationship dynamics.”

Swift was first linked to Healy when he was spotted at the Nashville stop of her Eras Tour in May, following her split from boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together.

News broke that Healy and Swift, who were linked in late 2014, had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.”

The Somebody Else singer and the Lavender Haze crooner reportedly called it quits after a brief whirlwind romance which last merely a month.

Hibbert recommended that Karma singer should develop “self-awareness and nurturing self-love” with have “healthier relationships” and to “attract partners who align with our values, and break free from the cycle of toxic connections.”