Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's "Believe" with nursery rhyme remix

American singer Adam Lambert impressed the audience at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 5 with a playful twist on Cher's hit song "Believe."

During his performance, Lambert changed the lyrics of the chorus to "Do you know the Muffin Man? The Muffin Man that lives on Drury Lane?" The crowd responded with laughter and applause.

Lambert posted a video of the moment on social media, writing, "Sometimes you just have to give the people what they want."

"The Muffin Man, live from Royal Albert Hall"

This version was inspired by Lambert's viral performance on That's My Jam, where he sang "The Muffin Man" in Cher's style as part of a musical impressions game.



Lambert's talent for impersonation also impressed host Jimmy Fallon. Recently Adam Lambert performed a beautiful cover of Sia's "Chandelier" on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars finale, along with aerialist Aidan Bryant.

The performance marked a reunion of the singer with Simon Cowell, who praised Lambert's achievements and acknowledged their longstanding connection from Lambert's American Idol days.