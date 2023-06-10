 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Lindsay Lohan shares she felt 'self-conscious' in Freaky Friday's 'low-rise pants'

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Lindsay Lohan recently opened up about feeling “self-conscious” about how she looked in “low-rise pants” in Freaky Friday.

In a new interview with Allure magazine, Lohan remembered how her low-cut pants were a fad in 2003 when her movie came out at the age 16.

“At that age, you still want to play someone who's a little bit sexy,” said the actress.

Lohan noted she felt “self-conscious” about her body, stating, “I was always nervous about what my stomach looked like, if it was flat enough, like that was my big thing on set.”

“I look back and I'm like 'Why was I so hard on myself?” remarked the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan, who is pregnant with her husband Bader Shammas, disclosed she was inspired by Avril Lavigne’s hair for her look at the time.

“Avril Lavigne was like everything. I asked celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham to put white stripes in her naturally red hair just like Avril.”

Lohan pointed out, “I think it was probably traumatising for Tracey Cunningham to have to do.”

“Getting it back to normal was pretty tough, it just didn't feel the same right after.”

She added, “It looked great for the character because I wanted her more punk.”

