Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’

Stan Lees iconic creations include Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, and the X-Men
Stan Lee's iconic creations include Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, and the X-Men

Marvel Studios has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming documentary Stan Lee, which pays tribute to the legendary comic book creator behind some of the most iconic characters in history.

The highly anticipated film, set to premiere on Disney+ on June 16, is described as "His origin story. His legacy. In his own words."

The 90-second trailer provides a nostalgic glimpse into the history of Marvel comics, featuring black-and-white footage from the 1920s and 1930s, as Lee shares the beginnings of his creative journey.

In the trailer, Lee describes how he would read a lot during the Depression, saying, "We didn't have any money, it was during the Depression, but I would read everything I could get my hands on. And man, I felt as though I could go anywhere."

He also reveals his aim in making comic stories, stating, "What I tried to do was write the kind of stories I would want to read."

The trailer for the documentary also showcases Stan Lee's infectious positivity and his lasting impact on the Marvel universe, featuring heartwarming behind-the-scenes footage of him interacting with Marvel talents.

Lee, who passed away at the age of 95 in 2018, first joined Marvel (then known as Timely Comics) in 1939. He eventually rose to become the company's editor and, alongside renowned artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, helped create multiple superheroes that defined their genres throughout the 1960s.

Lee's creations, including the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, and the X-Men, transformed the superhero genre forever.

