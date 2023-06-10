Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel recently took to Instagram to share a special tribute to his co-star Deepika Padukone. The heartfelt post featured a throwback picture from their film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, released in 2017, which marked Deepika's debut in Hollywood.

In the caption, Vin Diesel expressed his appreciation for Deepika, stating, "Spirit lead me... She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always."

The image showcased the chemistry between the two actors, with Deepika portraying the character of Serena Unger, a formidable member of the xXx team.



Vin Diesel's praise for Deepika extended beyond their work together, as he had previously written a special note about her in Time magazine. When Deepika was honored as one of the Time 100 Most Influential People in 2018, Vin Diesel described her as the embodiment of excellence, representing not only India but the entire world.

Vin Diesel also shared a personal anecdote about their first encounter during auditions for a Fast and the Furious film, revealing that although Deepika couldn't participate in that particular project, he was determined to work with her. This determination led to her being cast in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.









Deepika Padukone has confessed Vin Diesel's admiration in various interviews, describing him as an amazing person and a friend for life. She expressed gratitude for the opportunities he provided and credited him for her incredible experiences.