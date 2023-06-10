 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Phillip Schofield says goodbye to his TV career?

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Phillip Schofield says goodbye to his TV career?

Phillip Schofield, who has left ITV over his affair with a younger colleague, reportedly thinks his TV career is over.

The former This Morning star's representative has responded to rumours that Schofield is set to join the likes of Piers Morgan and fellow ex ITV star Jeremy Kyle in a new show on TalkTV.

"If the current media spotlight reveals no new allegations then this is entirely recoverable for him and TalkTV could be the perfect place for him to start again in a high profile media environment," Andy Barr, an expert, told the Daily Star.

Andy suggested Phillip to take time out from the spotlight to protect his mental health, sayin: "I think the public will expect him to have a career break before announcing his comeback."

Responded to the claims, Phillip's lawyer said: "Absolutely not as far as I know," he told the Mirror when asked if Phil is set to make a return to our screens on TalkTV."

Morgan has publicly sympathized with Phillip following his own abrupt exit from ITV's Good Morning Britain in 2021 after he accused Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle of lying in her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

"Phillip Schofield is a broken guy, he’s not going to work on television again almost certainly. He’s lost everything in his life. I don’t know what more the baying mob on Twitter wants from Phillip Schofield that he hasn’t already lost?”

He described Phil's initial downfall as "brutal to watch" before hitting out at the, "ruthless backstabbing in the world of daytime television."

"One minute Schofield was the undisputed king of morning TV and fast heading to bona fide national treasure status – the next he's a dethroned, shamed, vilified, national disgrace and social media laughing stock," Piers wrote.

The 61-year-old Tv presenter, in conversation with The Sun, revealed that whilst he has no idea what the future holds for his career, he hopes one day he could return to a job in TV.

Phillip, announced his exit from This Morning on May 20, added: "I don’t know whether anyone would want my name linked to them. But that’s all gone. I have to come to terms with that."

More From Entertainment:

Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime

Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime
Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours

Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours
Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice

Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice
Kate Middleton's parents follow royal family 'advice' about media

Kate Middleton's parents follow royal family 'advice' about media

Jason Statham looks suave in black suit at Shanghai International Film Festival

Jason Statham looks suave in black suit at Shanghai International Film Festival
'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68

'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68
'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'
Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire
Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight
'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered

'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate
Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles

Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles
K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures

K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures
Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin

Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin
Ryan Gosling sends weird gift to 'Barbie' co-stars

Ryan Gosling sends weird gift to 'Barbie' co-stars

Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring

Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring
Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video

Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video
‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair

‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair
Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar

Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar