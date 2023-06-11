 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Naomi Watts confirms Billy Crudup marriage rumours

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Naomi Watts shared wedding pic on Instagram with Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts shared wedding pic on Instagram with Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts did not sit on the wedding rumours too long as the actor quickly confirmed marriage to Billy Crudup after online feverish speculations.

The Ring star took to Instagram to share a picture to officially announced the pair have tied the knot.


The 54-year-old captioned reads, "Hitched!"

Several couple celebrity friends, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Melanie Lynskey, Sarah Silverman, Amy Sedaris, Lucy Boynton, and Shailene Woodley, slid down into the comments to congratulate the newly-wed couple.

Mulholland Drive star Justin Theroux commented, "CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!!!"

Jennifer Coolidge remarked, "Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!! Congrats!!! You two couldn't look happier !!! XO."

The confirmation comes amidst Page Six report that the duo were spotted wearing matching rings when they came to their New York City apartment on Friday.

The couple have been rumoured to be together since 2017, and last year they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Meanwhile, Watts shares two kids with her former husband Liev Schreiber, while Crudup has a son with ex Mary-Louise Parker.

More From Entertainment:

'The White Lotus' creator: My dream would be to hit every continent'

'The White Lotus' creator: My dream would be to hit every continent'
Josh Hartnett blames media for 'overblowing' Harrison Ford feud

Josh Hartnett blames media for 'overblowing' Harrison Ford feud

Michael Shannon swipes at DC 'multiverse' saga

Michael Shannon swipes at DC 'multiverse' saga
'Russian Doll' success did not open 'Marvel' door, Natasha Lyonne laments

'Russian Doll' success did not open 'Marvel' door, Natasha Lyonne laments

Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime

Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime
Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours

Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours
Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice

Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice
Kate Middleton's parents follow royal family 'advice' about media

Kate Middleton's parents follow royal family 'advice' about media

Phillip Schofield says goodbye to his TV career?

Phillip Schofield says goodbye to his TV career?
Jason Statham looks suave in black suit at Shanghai International Film Festival

Jason Statham looks suave in black suit at Shanghai International Film Festival
'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68

'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68
'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'
Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire
Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight
'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered

'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate
Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles

Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles
K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures

K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures
Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin

Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin