Naomi Watts confirms Billy Crudup marriage rumours

Naomi Watts shared wedding pic on Instagram with Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts did not sit on the wedding rumours too long as the actor quickly confirmed marriage to Billy Crudup after online feverish speculations.

The Ring star took to Instagram to share a picture to officially announced the pair have tied the knot.





The 54-year-old captioned reads, "Hitched!"

Several couple celebrity friends, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Melanie Lynskey, Sarah Silverman, Amy Sedaris, Lucy Boynton, and Shailene Woodley, slid down into the comments to congratulate the newly-wed couple.

Mulholland Drive star Justin Theroux commented, "CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!!!"

Jennifer Coolidge remarked, "Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!! Congrats!!! You two couldn't look happier !!! XO."

The confirmation comes amidst Page Six report that the duo were spotted wearing matching rings when they came to their New York City apartment on Friday.

The couple have been rumoured to be together since 2017, and last year they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Meanwhile, Watts shares two kids with her former husband Liev Schreiber, while Crudup has a son with ex Mary-Louise Parker.