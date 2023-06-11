 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'The White Lotus' creator: My dream would be to hit every continent'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

The White Lotus director also teased Australia could be the next stop for the future season
'The White Lotus' director also teased Australia could be the next stop for the future season

Mike White's plans for The White Lotus, a hit HBO drama, are unstoppable, as he wished to take the show all over the globe.

At Sydney's Vivid festival press conference, the director said, "My dream would be to hit every continent. We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going."

"It would be so fun," White continued. "Obviously, there's a huge wealth of talent here, and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes."

The lead star Jennifer Coolidge was also present at the press conference and expressed her excitement about the prospect of going down under.

"Australia gets my vote," as White added, "we could bring Murray Bartlett back," pointing to the Australian actor who was the resort manager named Armond in Season 1.

In other news, The White Lotus is the latest show delayed by the Writers Guild of America strike.

During an interview with Deadline, HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi confirmed, "The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024, but there's some question about the timing of the strike."

Moreover, the head honcho was careful not to reveal key details of the upcoming season.

"It's an exploration about spirituality versus the ego. And it's set against the Eastern religion. But beyond that, I can't really speak to some of the character ideas that Mike (White) has."

More From Entertainment:

'The Witcher' fans swoon over Henry Cavill in S3 trailer

'The Witcher' fans swoon over Henry Cavill in S3 trailer
Jana Kramer reflects on miscarriages: 'I feel broken'

Jana Kramer reflects on miscarriages: 'I feel broken'
Naomi Watts confirms Billy Crudup marriage rumours

Naomi Watts confirms Billy Crudup marriage rumours
Josh Hartnett blames media for 'overblowing' Harrison Ford feud

Josh Hartnett blames media for 'overblowing' Harrison Ford feud

Michael Shannon swipes at DC 'multiverse' saga

Michael Shannon swipes at DC 'multiverse' saga
'Russian Doll' success did not open 'Marvel' door, Natasha Lyonne laments

'Russian Doll' success did not open 'Marvel' door, Natasha Lyonne laments

Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime

Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime
Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours

Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours
Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice

Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice
Kate Middleton's parents follow royal family 'advice' about media

Kate Middleton's parents follow royal family 'advice' about media

Phillip Schofield says goodbye to his TV career?

Phillip Schofield says goodbye to his TV career?
Jason Statham looks suave in black suit at Shanghai International Film Festival

Jason Statham looks suave in black suit at Shanghai International Film Festival
'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68

'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68
'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'
Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire
Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight
'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered

'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate
Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles

Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles