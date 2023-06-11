Jenna Dewan reveals daughter’s reaction to watching ‘Step Up’ first time

Jenna Dewan just received some unfiltered review for one of her famed movies by her daughter, Everly, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The 10-year-old watched Step Up for the first time, which not only stars her parents but it’s also where they fell in love. However, that was not enough to impress her.

“She was like, ‘Can we watch something good?’” Dewan, 42, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023. “She was completely uninterested.”

Dewan remembered showing Everly ‘Evie’ the film when she was “very young.” She added that she is “still very uninterested” in watching the 2006 movie.

“She likes to be like, ‘OK, yeah.’ It’s not cool to her yet,” the Come Dance With Me judge told Us. “Maybe one day.”

After the Magic Mike star and the Witches of East End alum began dating in 2006, they tied the knot in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in May 2013.

While the pair became a beloved celebrity couple for the public, they shared their own struggles behind the scenes.

“We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding?” Dewan admitted in February 2018 to Health magazine. “We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

Two months later, the duo announced via a joint statement in April 2018 that they have “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” but “are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Meanwhile, Everly is taking after her parents in her passion to dance. “We all love her so much and she’s so passionate about it and she works really hard,” Dewan told the outlet of her daughter’s desire to get better at Celtic Irish dancing.

“She’s always like, ‘Mom, I want more dance classes, I wanna go again.’ She’s just really passionate about it. It’s effervescent.”