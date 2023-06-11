Prince Harry reacts to Kate Middleton’s dance, video goes viral

Prince Harry and Prince William are seen sharing a happy moment with Kate Middleton in a throwback video, resurfaced online.



Kate Middleton’s throwback dancing video has resurfaced after a fan shared it on TikTok recently.



In the video, circulating on social media, Kate Middleton participated in the short dance break during a royal engagement with Prince William and Prince Harry to mark a charity forum event back in 2017.

The footage shows Kate Middleton is being invited to dance by an actor dressed as Paddington Bear.

Prince William and Harry watched their adorable moment.

The Duke of Sussex can be seen laughing and clapping as Kate dances with the Paddington Bear.

In the video, which has received over 200,000 views within 24 hours and gone viral, the Paddington even gives Kate a spin.



