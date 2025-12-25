George, Charlotte, Louis heartwarming gesture for King after health update

King Charles will be receiving extra special showering of love from his three grandchildren following the positive health update.

The three children of Prince William and Princess Kate have an exciting surprise waiting for their doting grandfather to celebrate his uplifting medical reports on cancer treatment, reflecting the close bond and love that they share with him.

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, are all so excited to be marking another Christmas with their royal family and knowing that their grandpa is getting better, too.

The children have had to deal with the upsetting cancer journey of their mother and were glad to put it behind them after Princess Catherine announced she was in remission at the beginning of this year.

Now, the three Wales children want to make this Christmas one King Charles will never forget, sources revealed to Now to Love.

“They’ve been rehearsing a special carols performance around the tree led by George, and Louis has framed his annual portrait of the King,” the insider described.

“Charlotte’s been in charge of the decorations and it’s all hearts, angels and ribbons with lines from the King’s favourite poems.”

The news comes after King Charles announced he’s reducing his cancer treatment, 18 months after first being diagnosed.