Sunday Jun 11, 2023
ITV bosses won’t afford to lose Alison Hammond amid Holly Willoughby fear

ITV bosses will not afford to lose Alison Hammond as they are reportedly lining up a number of new gameshows for her to host as they hope to secure her with a big money deal which could earn her up to £500,000 a year.

It is claimed channel chiefs are looking to keep her locked in with the broadcaster after Phillip Schofield was dropped following his admission of an affair with a much younger This Morning colleague.

The apparent new offer for Alison, 48, comes after it was reported Phillip's former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby is being eyed-up by the BBC.

A source told the Mirror: 'ITV bosses want to cut a new deal with Alison. They are seriously worried about Holly talking to the BBC and fear she could be next.

'She is incredibly popular and is perceived as very honest – which is worth a lot following Phillip’s admission that he lied to everyone.'

Alison, who rose to fame on the third series of Big Brother in 2002, is set to host the new series of Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

She will be fronting the contest with The Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding, with the programme coming under the factual arm of Channel 4.

The source added: 'While Bake Off is factual, ITV don’t want to see Alison working on entertainment formats with any other channel.

