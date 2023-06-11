 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Prince Harry 'should take a long look at his own life' before asking

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his ‘staggering’ ability to ‘outdo’ himself anytime a person starts doubting if he “can’t possibly get more irritating.”

These accusations against Prince Harry Have been brought to light by author Jane Atkinson.

She started the chat off by pointing out Prince Harry’s nonchalant ability to “out do himself” when someone thinks he “can’t possibly get more irritating.”

According to The Sun, “Perhaps we should be getting used to his monumental arrogance,” she also asked.

“But before Harry makes another flying visit to pour a bucket load over the land of his birth, perhaps he should take a long look at his own life.”

At this point in his life “He has alienated himself from virtually all of his own family and has never even met his father-in-law.”

“He is living in exile but still tries to act like a member of the Royal Family when it suits him.”

Not to mention, “his life appears to be one long rant against past perceived injustices.”

For those unversed, these claims have been made in response to Prince Harry’s ongoing trial in the High Court, over hacking allegations. 

