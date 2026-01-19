Meghan Markle shares Sunday funday with Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle shares Sunday funday with Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Sundays are a family affair at the Sussex household.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children spent the day together enjoying everything from arts and crafts to an outdoor family outing. Meghan gave fans a glimpse into the relaxed weekend by sharing several photos and videos via her Instagram Stories on January 19.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, documented moments from across the day, offering a rare peek into life at home with Archie and Lilibet.

Pool Time with Grandma

The first clip opened in the Sussexes’ sprawling Montecito backyard. It began with a colourful arts-and-crafts setup, complete with multi-coloured chalk, before panning across the manicured lawn and toward the pool.

At opposite ends of the pool sat two figures who were likely Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and four-year-old Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan share sweet moment

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also carved out time for themselves. In another clip, Harry and Meghan were seen dancing together in their backyard.

Meghan had shared a similar video the day before, suggesting the uploads captured highlights from the entire weekend. In that earlier post, she revealed that Lilibet filmed the moment herself.

Lilibet helps with groceries

One clip showed Princess Lilibet seated at a table with fresh groceries and a handwritten checklist.

The list featured cute drawings of items like carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and flowers. At the bottom, Lili proudly wrote, “Yay! You did it!”

Archie feeds a rhino

The family later headed out to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. One video showed six-year-old Archie, his red hair catching the light, feeding a rhino.

Another photo captured Meghan feeding a giraffe during the visit.