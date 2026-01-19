King Charles issues Balmoral update as Andrew 'abuses' royal residence

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is hit with fresh allegations about Balmoral Castle

King Charles is forging ahead with Balmoral Castle plans despite a new allegation linking Andrew and Epstein to the beloved royal residence.

According to a social media announcement shared by the royal estate over the weekend, visitors will once again be invited inside the King’s Scottish home following the winter break.

In an Instagram post, Balmoral detailed what guests can expect when the castle reopens. “Tickets for Balmoral Castle in Spring & Summer 2026 are now available to book online,” the message read.

From March 28 through mid-August, visitors can explore the grounds and gardens, the Ballroom Exhibition, the Mews Gift Shop and the restaurant. The post added that “Afternoon Tea with General Admission during the summer months is also available,” along with several premium experiences, including interior castle tours and the Balmoral Expedition Tour.

“Whether you’re planning a return visit or discovering Balmoral for the first time, it’s a wonderful way to experience the Highlands at the Highland home of the Royal Family across the spring and summer seasons,” the statement continued.

The update comes as Charles has been enjoying the festive period at Sandringham, though Balmoral has recently found itself back in the headlines for less celebratory reasons. An exclusive report by The Mail on Sunday alleged that a former model was flown to Balmoral in 1999 by Jeffrey Epstein and told she would be expected to massage the then-Prince Andrew. The woman, now in her 50s, said she refused, explaining, “It felt weird and I didn’t want to.”

She claimed Andrew personally welcomed Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and herself to the 50,000-acre estate, where they were entertained with a picnic.

Royal author Andrew Lownie said the new allegations raises serious concerns. “That this young woman was flown to Balmoral raises questions about Andrew’s abuse of royal residences and the suspicion that courtiers turned a blind eye,” he expressed.