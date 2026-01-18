Meghan Markle to use Archie and Lilibet as bargain tool for fame

Meghan Markle is poised to return to the UK and she could bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with her, a royal commentator claims.



The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t set foot in Britain since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022, and the children’s last visit was for the Platinum Jubilee earlier that year.

Now, with Prince Harry’s security arrangements under review, a green light could see the Sussex family back on British soil together.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that having Archie and Lilibet present would act as a “shield” for Meghan amid hostile press coverage.

“Her poll ratings are terrible, and the rift with the royal family will cause the press to be hostile,” he said.

Bringing the children along, he added, could help soften public perception and humanize the Sussexes’ return.

Harry has repeatedly stressed that returning to the UK without proper security is “impossible,” and the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) is currently reviewing the Duke’s request.

Sources insist the decision is far from final, dismissing earlier reports that it was already “nailed on” as misleading attempts to influence media speculation.

Buckingham Palace aides confirmed they have no authority to intervene in Ravec’s proceedings, which rely entirely on intelligence and security experts.

If approved, the trip could coincide with the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, a cause Harry and Meghan have championed for years.

However, even with a positive outcome, it remains unclear whether the visit will be a full family appearance or focused solely on Harry’s legal obligations, including his upcoming High Court trial against the publisher of The Daily Mail.