Duchess of Edinburgh's monochrome magic at UN anniversary event

If European royals are known for signature looks, the Duchess of Edinburgh has hers down to an art.

While Queen Letizia blends high fashion with high-street flair and Queen Maxima turns heads with eclectic outfits, it’s the Duchess of Edinburgh who has mastered the power of a single shade.

Monochrome dressing isn’t just a choice for the 60 year old but it’s her statement, whether it’s a colour blocked suit or a show stopping dress.

On Saturday, 17 January, she turned heads at the UNA-UK conference marking the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding at Methodist Central Hall, the historic site of the first UN General Assembly.

For such a formal occasion, understated elegance was key, yet the Duchess ensured her presence was unmistakable.

She debuted the ‘Yahvi’ midi dress from Beulah in a never-before-seen shade, a design she clearly loves, owning five variations in her wardrobe.

The dress features long fluted sleeves, a fitted bodice, a classic round neckline, and an A-line skirt with signature side buttons, she has repeatedly proved can wow in any colour.

The Duchess is no stranger to making her wardrobe work for the occasion.

In May 2025, she wore a pale blue version of the same dress for VE Day celebrations, pairing it with a matching Jane Taylor hat, baby-blue heels, a deep-blue clutch.