King Charles makes quiet appearance in Scotland to wonder about Harry

King Charles quietly surfaced in Scotland on 18 January, keeping to a familiar winter rhythm north of the border as speculation swirls around the Duke of Sussex’s expected arrival in London this week,

The 77-year-old monarch was seen travelling by black Range Rover to Crathie Kirk on the Balmoral estate, where he attended Sunday service alongside Queen Camilla.

The Queen, seated beside him in the front of the car, appeared relaxed and cheerful, wrapped against the cold in a winter coat topped with a furry hat.

The low-key outing carried added significance. It marked Charles’s first confirmed appearance at Balmoral in 2026, following a festive season spent at Sandringham in Norfolk.

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelling in black Range Rover

Royal watchers note that the King traditionally divides his time between the two estates, often retreating to Scotland for quieter stretches focused on reflection, walking and churchgoing.

All of this unfolds just as Prince Harry prepares to step back onto British soil.

The Duke, who lives in California with Meghan Markle and their two children, is due in London for the start of his High Court battle against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of The Daily Mail.

Proceedings are expected to begin on 19 January, with Harry named among a group of claimants alleging unlawful information gathering practices claims the publisher strongly denies.

Despite father and son being in the same country at the same time, a reunion appears unlikely.

Palace insiders and previous reporting suggest Charles will remain largely based in Scotland throughout the month, while Harry’s visit is expected to centre tightly on legal commitments.