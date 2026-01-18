Princess Beatrice reacts to Eugenie’s tough call amid Andrew’s eviction

Princess Beatrice appears to be torn as her young sister Princess Eugenie puts her foot down on the ongoing furore surrounding their parents’ fall from grace.

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were both found to have close connections with paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein, which had shaken the royal family. Moreover, the revelations from the Epstein files made it worse, especially for the York sisters, given the harrowing allegations made.

King Charles protected both his nieces by keeping their royal positions and titles even though Andrew doesn’t even have his ‘prince-style’ title and longer and is soon to leave the Windsor property. Royal experts previously suggested that despite the allegations, which Andrew continues to deny vehemently, Beatrice and Eugenie would still worry for their parent’s well-being.

However, in new development, a report on Mail on Sunday revealed that Eugenie has cut off all ties with her father. Beatrice, on the other hand, is still trying to hold a diplomatic position in the family drama. The York sisters had attended the royal family Christmas with their families.

It is unknown if Eugenie contacted her father during the holidays but prior to that, Beatrice did invite Andrew and Fergie to the christening of her 11-month-old daughter Athena in London last month.

The insider suggested that Beatrice and Andrew “aren’t exactly in regular and close contact at the moment” but unlike Eugenie, the eldest daughter is truing to find middle ground.

“Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family,'” the source said.