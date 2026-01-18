Zara Tindall takes a break from the saddle to shop

Zara Tindall was spotted shopping on the Australian Gold Coast while taking a break from the equestrian field.

During a recent outing with husband Mike Tindall, she was spotted browsing at a Valley Eyewear store in a blue plaid shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses while soaking up some Aussie sunshine.

This visit came amid the couple’s extended stay in Queensland, where they’re serving once again as ambassadors for the Magic Millions Carnival.

The carnival season blends high‑stakes horse racing, showjumping, polo and social events, and the Tindalls’ presence continues to cement their status as crowd favourites.

Her shopping trip wasn’t the only spotlight she’s enjoying. She’s also been busy unveiling a luxury jewellery collection with Australian designer John Calleija, featuring pieces inspired by equestrian life.

The collection includes standout items ranging from an 18‑carat yellow gold Coronet Necklace to a saddle shaped diamond ring, each piece paying homage to Zara’s lifelong passion for horses and her life in the saddle.

Calleija describes the collaboration as “a celebration of the modern woman: bold in spirit, refined in detail and elegant in design.”

The jewellery isn’t just about sparkle but it also reflects Zara’s lifelong passion for horses.

The collection includes items like the “Saddle Suite,” inspired directly by equestrian heritage, and the “Coronet Suite,” which pays tribute to her royal roots.