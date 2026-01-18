Kate Middleton's sister closely involved with violent magazine editor

Pippa Middleton’s leap into the pages of Waitrose Kitchen in 2013 was presented as a natural fit that it barely needed explaining.

Installed by then editor William Sitwell, the Princess of Wales’ sister was unveiled as the new voice of entertaining, fronting a regular column aimed squarely at Waitrose’s loyal, well-heeled readership.

The supermarket praised her 'easy' approach to hosting, while Pippa spoke about the magazine’s style and inspiration, positioning herself as a friendly guide to casual dining.

Not everyone was convinced. Within food and media circles, the appointment triggered sharp criticism, with some questioning whether the role reflected culinary merit or simply social familiarity.

Commentators joked that the pairing felt almost too perfect a symbol of Britain’s comfortable middle class culture reinforcing itself in print.

The context became harder to ignore years later when Sitwell himself was forced out after sending disturbing and violent messages in response to a vegan recipe pitch, exposing attitudes that critics say had long shaped editorial choices.

In retrospect, the Pippa column came to represent more than a lifestyle feature, it was a snapshot of how access and opportunity often move within closed loops.

For many observers, the episode remains a reminder that certain names open doors, while outsiders face far steeper barriers.