Andrew gives fresh headache to King Charles during his winter break

Andrew is accused of 'abusing royal residencies'

New allegations about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “abusing” Balmoral Castle have emerged as his brother King Charles vacations there with Queen Camilla.

According to an exclusive report by The Mail on Sunday on January 17, a former model alleged that convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein flew her to Balmoral in 1999, where she was told she would be expected to massage the then-Prince Andrew. The woman, now in her 50s, said she refused, explaining: “It felt weird and I didn’t want to.”

The claims are particularly uncomfortable given that the King and Queen have been spending the festive period at Balmoral, one of the Royal Family’s most cherished private residences. The allegation has once again dragged the estate into the ongoing fallout surrounding Andrew’s past association with Epstein.

The woman claimed Andrew personally welcomed Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and herself to the castle, hosting them for a picnic on the grounds of the 50,000-acre estate. She said she was being groomed by Epstein at the time, believing she was being prepared to be “pimped out” to other men.

Her account follows the recent release of a photograph from the so-called “Epstein Files,” showing Andrew surrounded by several women during a shooting weekend at Sandringham in 2000.

Royal author Andrew Lownie said the Balmoral allegation raises serious concerns, stating: “That this young woman was flown to Balmoral raises questions about Andrew’s abuse of royal residences and the suspicion that courtiers turned a blind eye.”