Meghan Markle makes calls to old pal from Hollywood to settle major crisis

Meghan Markle makes calls to old Hollywood pal to settle major crisis

Meghan Markle seemed to have returned to her Hollywood roots the Sussexes closed off 2025 on a rather difficult note.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were doing quite well in terms of PR but all of that fell apart when two major staffers left the team including their 11th publicist in in five years, Meredith Maines.

It had only been less than a year into her tenure and she had managed to accomplish some big tasks, including devising a meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles after nearly two years of radio silence.

However, Meghan has now settled for Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis (SSML) for lifestyle brand, As Ever. This is the same firm that brought her the biggest role in her acting career with legal drama, Suits.

“SSML has been working on projects off and on with the Duke and Duchess since 2017, well-placed source told The Telegraph. “Sunshine is currently working alongside their internal team on As Ever and with the couple on efforts specifically in the US.”

The firm, which is based in New York, specialises in “crisis communications” for celebrities.

Meghan developed a close friendship with publicist Keleigh Thomas Morgan. Keleigh, who is now a partner at the firm, was also invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

The news also comes amid the speculation that Meghan and Harry are difficult to work with. Meredith reportedly left after she had a falling out over how the photo issue at Kris Jenner’s party was handled. There have also been bullying claims but they have denied it firmly.