Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport

Joni Mitchell is preparing to launch a live album showcasing her highly-anticipated comeback show at last year's Newport Folk Festival.

The iconic singer-songwriter surprised the audience with a 13-song set, known as the "JONI JAM," where she was joined by Brandi Carlile and Marcus Mumford on tracks like 'Carey', 'A Case Of You', and 'Big Yellow Taxi'.

The live album, titled 'At Newport: Featuring the Joni Jam', is scheduled for release on July 28.

In anticipation, a performance of 'A Case Of You' from the festival has been shared online.

Additionally, Mitchell will be performing a special 'Joni Jam' tonight at the Gorge Amphitheatre, marking her first headline performance in 23 years. In a recent interview, Mitchell opened up about re-learning the guitar following an aneurysm, expressing her progress and the challenges she faced.

Last year, she also released a box-set of her albums from the early 1970s as part of her archival release series on Asylum Records.

