BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset

K-pop group BTS’ Jin made an appearance on his group mate Suga’s drinking show Suchwita, which they ended up filming four days prior to his enlistment. During the episode, he explained how he keeps a positive mindset.

They released the episode on the occasion of the group’s 10th anniversary, as the two members reminisced over their years together as artists and bandmates. Since they were roommates, they admitted that they helped balance each other out, although the main factor that helped them bond was their age.

They explained that they had a lot of fun in the times that they were together and they also learned a lot from each other, including being there when times were rough. Suga added that he has struggled with regretting things in the past and that Jin would help him deal with it.

Suga then asked Jin how he manages to always keep a bright mindset and Jin joked that he manages to achieve it by being “kind of a fool.”

Suga quickly interrupted to say that he thinks it was because Jin is very intelligent and reminded him that he was the only one of them who attended a four-year university.