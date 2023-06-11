 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Hillary Duff and husband Matthew Koma looked in high spirits as they stepped out for lunch
Hillary Duff and husband Matthew Koma looked in high spirits as they stepped out for lunch

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma were seen grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles on Thursday, dressed in coordinating workout attire and flannel button-ups.

Duff, who is 35 years old, wore black leggings, light pink running shoes, and an Alo top that was visible underneath an unbuttoned red, white, and black oversized flannel.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate actress completed her casual outfit with small black sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings, and carried a black bag and water bottle.

Koma, 36, wore gray ankle socks, gray running shoes, red drawstring shorts, an army green tank top, and a blue and black plaid flannel. He walked with his phone hanging around his neck on a black beaded lanyard, wearing black-frame sunglasses with orange-tinted lenses.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2019, were both wearing their wedding rings during the outing. This lunch date occurred less than a month after they celebrated their four-year engagement anniversary.

In May, the One Night singer shared a sweet Instagram Story tribute with a photo from the moment they got engaged. He noted the special occasion occurred "four years ago."

Duff shared the post and wrote, "I would say yes again and again."

